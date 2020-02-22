Derek McInnes: Aberdeen too 'exhausted' to hold on against Ross County

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen players were 'shattered' - McInnes

Aberdeen were too "exhausted" after a gruelling week to hold out against Ross County, says manager Derek McInnes.

Since County's last game, Aberdeen had played 90 minutes against Celtic and then 120 minutes at Kilmarnock, which included an almost 350-mile round trip.

They led at Pittodrie on Saturday, but then played almost an hour with 10 men after Dean Campbell was sent off, and lost thanks to a Billy Mckay brace.

"My players were absolutely shattered out there," said McInnes.

"We got to our beds at three in the morning after Kilmarnock and then had to go again. And then compounded it today with 10 men.

"I'm just annoyed we didn't get the point that I thought our performance merited.

"We were just looking for that last bit of resilience to get the job done and get our point because it may have been such an important point for us."

Despite opening the scoring through Curtis Main, Aberdeen went down to 10 men when teenager Campbell was shown a second yellow card for impeding a free-kick.

Although McInnes believes the first yellow card - for obstruction - was unnecessary, he doesn't think his side can have too many complaints about the 18-year-old's dismissal.

"I thought the first one was harsh," said McInnes. "It was his first challenge of the game. But when you've got a yellow card so early, you just have to stay out of the way of the referee.

"He's probably just instinctually stuck his leg out and it's a learning curve for him. By the letter of the law we have no real argument.

"The referee was right to give the second yellow, as harsh as it is and as ridiculous as it seems. He'll learn from it."