Northern Ireland women's squad named for Pinatar Cup in Spain

Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness is part of the 20-strong squad

Northern Ireland senior women's manager Kenny Shiels has introduced two new faces into his squad ahead of next month's Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Mid Ulster Ladies goalkeeper Lilie Crooks and Glentoran midfielder Danielle Maxwell have both been included for the first time.

The Pinatar Cup sees NI play three games between 4-10 March.

The tournament will act as a warm-up for NI's Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus on 14 April.

Shiels' side will face Iceland, Ukraine and Scotland during a busy week in Spain having not played since their Euro qualifying draw with Wales in Belfast in November.

Crooks, 16, comes into the squad to replace Sheffield United keeper Becky Flaherty, who misses out through injury.

Lauren Wade has been named in the squad less than a week after signing for Glasgow City, but there is no place for Louise McDaniel, who also made the switch to Scotland with Hearts.

Northern Ireland squad for Pinatar Cup:

Goalkeepers - Jackie Burns (IBV Iceland), Lilie Crooks (Mid Ulster Ladies).

Defenders - Kelsie Burrows (Blackburn Rovers LFC), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville Ladies), Ashley Hutton (Linfield Ladies), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Rachel Newborough (Charlton Athletic Women), Demi Vance (Rangers Women).

Midfielders - Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women), Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran Women), Chloe McCarron (Linfield Ladies), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women FC), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield Ladies), Emma McMaster (Glentoran Women).

Forwards - Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Casey Howe (Linfield Ladies), Simone Magill (Everton Women), Caitlin McGuinness (Linfield Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glasgow City Ladies).