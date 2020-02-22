Giannelli Imbula: Stoke cancel contract of £18.3m record signing

Giannelli Imbula was born in Belgium and played for France U20s but has won international caps for DR Congo

Stoke City have cancelled the contract of Giannelli Imbula by mutual consent with 18 months remaining on his deal.

Midfielder Imbula became the club's record signing in January 2016 when he was bought for £18.3 million from Porto but only made 28 appearances.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Toulouse in France's Ligue 1 and with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Last summer he was loaned out again, joining Italian side Lecce on a season-long deal, but has only played twice.