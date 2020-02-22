James Keatings: Inverness CT striker's tribunal hearing 'rendered invalid'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: How did Keatings' appeal against this booking for diving fail?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings has been granted a fresh appeal against his controversial red card after the judicial panel "failed to implement its duties", the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The outcome of the tribunal hearing has been "rendered invalid" after a panel member breached protocol by not considering all the available evidence.

Inverness were furious at the decision not to overturn Keatings' second yellow card - for simulation - in the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final.

More to follow.