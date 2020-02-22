Barcelona v Eibar
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 24Firpo
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Arthur
- 22Vidal
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Braithwaite
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 31Fati
- 39Akieme
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 24Tejero
- 2Burgos
- 23Arbilla
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 10Expósito
- 5Escalante
- 8Diop
- 14Orellana
- 9Enrich
- 22Inui
Substitutes
- 6Álvarez
- 7González Casín
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 13Rodríguez
- 16De Blasis
- 18Cristóforo
- 21León
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado