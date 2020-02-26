Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Celtic20:00FC Copenhagen
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v FC Copenhagen

Scott Brown and Michael Santos
Captain Scott Brown is fit to take his place in the Celtic midfield
Europa League last 32 second leg: Celtic v Copenhagen
Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 27 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic could progress from a post-group stage knockout tie for the first time since 2004 if they can overcome FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park.

After the first-leg of the Europa League last 32 tie finished 1-1 in the Danish capital, Celtic hold the slight advantage for the return courtesy of the away goal.

Here, we tell you all you need to know in the build-up to Thursday's battle for the last-16 at Celtic Park.

Team news

Captain Scott Brown and winger James Forrest are fit, having missed the weekend win again Kilmarnock, but midfielder Olivier Ntcham will miss out with calf injury, with Ryan Christie suspended.

Defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is working his way from a groin injury with forward Mikey Johnston (knee) still out.

Copenhagen have no new injury worries since last week's first leg. However, Denmark international Viktor Fischer and Croat midfielder Robert Mudrazija remain out, along with long-term absentees Jonas Wind and Nicolai Boilesen.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "There's no formalities at this stage of the competition for anyone. The tie could psychologically switch either way. Hopefully we can score the first goal and get on the front foot but we're going to have to earn the right to play.

"It's been fantastic so far, I want it to continue I want us to be in the last 16. I think we're good enough to do that but we're going to have to play well. Copenhagen are a dangerous team."

FC Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken: "They got their important away goal but it is still an open tie. We expect a great atmosphere, but that's what we want also.

"[The first leg] probably showed the players they can cope, they got a bit of a shock in the beginning, which is normal having just restarted our season."

What happened in the first leg?

Celtic came flying out of the blocks and went in front through Odsonne Edouard, also missing a host of other chances. But Copenhagen responded strongly after the break.

Striker Dame N'Doye equalised and then the Danish side were awarded a penalty by the VAR, only for Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster to save Jens Stage's spot-kick.

Celtic held on to take the slender advantage of the away goal back to Glasgow.

Match stats

  • Celtic are winless in their last four games against Danish opponents (D2 L2), however they are unbeaten against them at home (P6 W4 D2), without conceding a single goal
  • Copenhagen have drawn four of their last six Europa League games (W1 L1)
  • Celtic will be aiming to reach the last 16 of the Europa League (in its current format) for the first time
  • Copenhagen have scored just six goals in their seven Europa League matches this season and have attempted the fewest shots of any team to have played 6+ games (47)
  • Following his goal in the first leg, no Celtic player has been involved in more Europa League goals for the club this season than Odsonne Edouard (2 goals and 2 assists).

