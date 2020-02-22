Lee Tomlin: Cardiff blow as talisman suffers knee injury

Lee Tomlin is an England C international

Cardiff City talisman Lee Tomlin has suffered a serious knee injury in training and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Tomlin, 31, has been in impressive form for Cardiff this term, scoring seven goals and signed a new deal in January.

"We lost Lee late in the week and he will miss six to eight weeks," manager Neil Harris confirmed.

"He has been very good for the last couple of months and now we need other players to step in and perform."