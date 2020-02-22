League Two: Cove Rangers extend lead at top to eight points

Jamie Masson scored direct from a corner as Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of Scottish League Two by beating in-form Queen's Park 2-0.

Edinburgh City, beaten by the leaders last weekend, fall eight points behind after being held 0-0 by bottom side Brechin City.

Annan Athletic beat Albion Rovers 2-1 to end a run of six defeats.

The victors move up to seventh ahead of Stenhousemuir, whose game away to Stirling Albion was postponed.

That was one of two games that fell to waterlogged pitches, the other being Elgin City at home to Cowdenbeath.

Queen's Park travelled to Aberdeen looking for a fourth consecutive win but fell behind when Masson swung in a corner in the third minute for his eighth goal in 12 games.

The former Aberdeen midfielder then had a cross diverted into his own net by Jake Davidson four minutes from half time as Cove won made it 13 wins out of 13 home league games to end their visitors' six-game unbeaten run.

Edinburgh's inconsistent run continued - they have won just one of their last four games - as they failed to find a way past a Brechin side who had lost their last three and are now winless in eight.

Niyah Joseph and Nathan Flanagan gave Annan a 2-0 half-time at Galabank before Ouzy See halved the deficit three minutes into the second half.

Rovers stay eight points clear of Brechin at the bottom of the table.