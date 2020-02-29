Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath1Edinburgh City0

Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Rae
  • 2Mullen
  • 4ToddBooked at 29mins
  • 5Barr
  • 3Swann
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Thomas
  • 9Taylor
  • 7Cox
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Allan
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Easton
  • 19Sneddon

Edinburgh City

  • 21Mason
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 6Laird
  • 8Brown
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 22Henderson
  • 20Savoury
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 1Antell
  • 11Sinclair
  • 12Wilson
  • 15Kane
  • 18Holmes
  • 26Court
  • 33Harris
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Grant Savoury (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Edinburgh City 0. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Cox.

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

Booking

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Grant Savoury (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Marc Laird.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26202464313362
2Edinburgh City26163745281751
3Cowdenbeath2412393330339
4Queen's Park27116103735239
5Elgin26107942311137
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2693143354-2130
8Stenhousemuir2676133246-1427
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you