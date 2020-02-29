Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Rae
- 2Mullen
- 4ToddBooked at 29mins
- 5Barr
- 3Swann
- 8Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 10Thomas
- 9Taylor
- 7Cox
- 11Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Pyper
- 15Pollock
- 16Allan
- 17Whyte
- 18Easton
- 19Sneddon
Edinburgh City
- 21Mason
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 6Laird
- 8Brown
- 14Crane
- 10Handling
- 22Henderson
- 20Savoury
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 1Antell
- 11Sinclair
- 12Wilson
- 15Kane
- 18Holmes
- 26Court
- 33Harris
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Grant Savoury (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Edinburgh City 0. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Cox.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
Booking
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grant Savoury (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Marc Laird.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.