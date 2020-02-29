Scottish League Two
Queen's Park2Annan Athletic0

Queen's Park v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Finnie
  • 8Morrison
  • 5Grant
  • 3Doig
  • 4Slater
  • 6Davidson
  • 11MacLean
  • 7King
  • 10Galt
  • 9Kouider-Aissa

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Lidouren
  • 15Little
  • 16Grant
  • 17Jamieson
  • 18Main
  • 20Bell

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hewitt
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 11Flanagan
  • 8Wooding-Holt
  • 4Docherty
  • 7JosephSubstituted forBradleyat 34'minutes
  • 9Muir
  • 10McLear

Substitutes

  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Bradley
  • 16McLean
  • 17Wilkie
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park).

Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam King (Queen's Park).

Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kyle Bradley replaces Niyah Joseph.

Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by William Muir.

Attempt saved. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jake Davidson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, Annan Athletic 0. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Alex Mitchell (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Annan Athletic 0. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Grant.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Docherty (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Josh Doig (Queen's Park).

Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Stuart Morrison (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26202464313362
2Edinburgh City26163745281751
3Cowdenbeath2412393330339
4Queen's Park27116103735239
5Elgin26107942311137
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2693143354-2130
8Stenhousemuir2676133246-1427
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you