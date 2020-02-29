Foul by Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park).
Queen's Park v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Finnie
- 8Morrison
- 5Grant
- 3Doig
- 4Slater
- 6Davidson
- 11MacLean
- 7King
- 10Galt
- 9Kouider-Aissa
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Lidouren
- 15Little
- 16Grant
- 17Jamieson
- 18Main
- 20Bell
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hewitt
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 11Flanagan
- 8Wooding-Holt
- 4Docherty
- 7JosephSubstituted forBradleyat 34'minutes
- 9Muir
- 10McLear
Substitutes
- 12Avci
- 14Sonkur
- 15Bradley
- 16McLean
- 17Wilkie
- 18Murphy
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam King (Queen's Park).
Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kyle Bradley replaces Niyah Joseph.
Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by William Muir.
Attempt saved. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jake Davidson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Annan Athletic 0. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alex Mitchell (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Annan Athletic 0. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Grant.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Docherty (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Josh Doig (Queen's Park).
Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Stuart Morrison (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.