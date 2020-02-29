Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Russell Dingwall.
Albion Rovers v Elgin City
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4McAllister
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 11Scally
- 8Graham
- 6Hunter
- 7Roberts
- 10Byrne
- 9East
Substitutes
- 12See
- 14Breadner
- 15Paterson
- 16Morena
- 17Potts
- 18Phillips
- 19A
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Spark
- 5Bronsky
- 4Graham
- 3MacPhee
- 7Cooper
- 6Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 11MacKay
- 9Hester
- 10Omar
Substitutes
- 12O'Keefe
- 14McDonald
- 15Sopel
- 16MacEwan
- 17Wilson
- 18Hay
- 21Kelly
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Nicholas McAllister (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Hand ball by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan East (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 2. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 1. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Elgin City 1. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.