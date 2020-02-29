Scottish League Two
Albion1Elgin2

Albion Rovers v Elgin City

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McAllister
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 11Scally
  • 8Graham
  • 6Hunter
  • 7Roberts
  • 10Byrne
  • 9East

Substitutes

  • 12See
  • 14Breadner
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Morena
  • 17Potts
  • 18Phillips
  • 19A

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Spark
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4Graham
  • 3MacPhee
  • 7Cooper
  • 6Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 11MacKay
  • 9Hester
  • 10Omar

Substitutes

  • 12O'Keefe
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Sopel
  • 16MacEwan
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Hay
  • 21Kelly
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Russell Dingwall.

Attempt saved. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Nicholas McAllister (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross Graham.

Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Hand ball by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Euan East (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 2. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Cameron.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Elgin City 1. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Elgin City 1. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26202464313362
2Edinburgh City26163745281751
3Cowdenbeath2412393330339
4Queen's Park27116103735239
5Elgin26107942311137
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2693143354-2130
8Stenhousemuir2676133246-1427
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you