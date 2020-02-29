Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Cove Rangers1

Stenhousemuir v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Burns
  • 4Armstrong
  • 5Wilson
  • 21Tiffoney
  • 6Moore
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 22Harkins
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 33SpenceBooked at 37mins
  • 23Biabi

Substitutes

  • 3McIlduff
  • 7McBrearty
  • 9McGuigan
  • 11Massougahou
  • 14Watters
  • 17Terry
  • 19Munro

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 6Strachan
  • 3Milne
  • 8Yule
  • 24FyvieBooked at 32mins
  • 4Scully
  • 10Watson
  • 9Megginson
  • 20McAllister

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 7Mulligan
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty
  • 22Meekison
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Botti Biabi (Stenhousemuir).

Booking

Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir).

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Cove Rangers 1. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Yule following a fast break.

Booking

Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).

Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).

Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.

Attempt saved. Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26202464313362
2Edinburgh City26163745281751
3Cowdenbeath2412393330339
4Queen's Park27116103735239
5Elgin26107942311137
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2693143354-2130
8Stenhousemuir2676133246-1427
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
