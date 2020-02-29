Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stenhousemuir v Cove Rangers
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Burns
- 4Armstrong
- 5Wilson
- 21Tiffoney
- 6Moore
- 12McLaughlin
- 22Harkins
- 10Hopkirk
- 33SpenceBooked at 37mins
- 23Biabi
Substitutes
- 3McIlduff
- 7McBrearty
- 9McGuigan
- 11Massougahou
- 14Watters
- 17Terry
- 19Munro
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 6Strachan
- 3Milne
- 8Yule
- 24FyvieBooked at 32mins
- 4Scully
- 10Watson
- 9Megginson
- 20McAllister
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 7Mulligan
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 21McCafferty
- 22Meekison
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Botti Biabi (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Cove Rangers 1. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Yule following a fast break.
Booking
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).
Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.
Attempt saved. Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.