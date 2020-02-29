Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brechin City v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 5HillBooked at 3mins
- 2Petkov
- 6Page
- 7Hamilton
- 4McCabe
- 8McCord
- 11Allan
- 3Strachan
- 10Scott
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14Reekie
- 15McIntosh
- 16Watt
- 17Inglis
- 18McManus
- 21O'Neil
Stirling
- 1Hogarth
- 5McLean
- 4Banner
- 6McGregor
- 3Creaney
- 8Docherty
- 7Wilson
- 10Nguene Bikey
- 2McGeachie
- 11Duffy
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 12Jardine
- 14Nicoll
- 15Willis
- 16Hughes
- 17Stott
- 18Heaver
- 19Mackin
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Alex Petkov.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Martin Scott (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McCord.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Paul Allan.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Foul by Alex Petkov (Brechin City).
James Creaney (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Alex Petkov (Brechin City).
Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rhys McCabe (Brechin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.