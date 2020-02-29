Scottish League Two
Brechin0Stirling0

Brechin City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 5HillBooked at 3mins
  • 2Petkov
  • 6Page
  • 7Hamilton
  • 4McCabe
  • 8McCord
  • 11Allan
  • 3Strachan
  • 10Scott
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Duncanson
  • 14Reekie
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Watt
  • 17Inglis
  • 18McManus
  • 21O'Neil

Stirling

  • 1Hogarth
  • 5McLean
  • 4Banner
  • 6McGregor
  • 3Creaney
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Wilson
  • 10Nguene Bikey
  • 2McGeachie
  • 11Duffy
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 12Jardine
  • 14Nicoll
  • 15Willis
  • 16Hughes
  • 17Stott
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Mackin
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Alex Petkov.

Attempt blocked. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Martin Scott (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McCord.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Paul Allan.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Foul by Alex Petkov (Brechin City).

James Creaney (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion).

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Foul by Alex Petkov (Brechin City).

Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rhys McCabe (Brechin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers26202464313362
2Edinburgh City26163745281751
3Cowdenbeath2412393330339
4Queen's Park27116103735239
5Elgin26107942311137
6Stirling2596103025533
7Annan Athletic2693143354-2130
8Stenhousemuir2676133246-1427
9Albion2466123646-1024
10Brechin2646162955-2618
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you