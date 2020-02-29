Scottish League One
Clyde1Falkirk0

Clyde v Falkirk

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Lang
  • 6Grant
  • 3Livingstone
  • 7Cunningham
  • 4McNiff
  • 8McStay
  • 11Love
  • 10Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14Rankin
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Wylde
  • 17Smith
  • 18Howie
  • 21McGee

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 2Doyle
  • 4Buchanan
  • 15Hall
  • 3Dixon
  • 21Telfer
  • 16Miller
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Connolly
  • 18Sammon
  • 29McMillan

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 8McShane
  • 12Ferrie
  • 14Longridge
  • 23De Vita
  • 99Miller
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aidan Connolly.

Attempt blocked. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).

Adam Livingstone (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.

Hand ball by Gary Miller (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Hand ball by Ally Love (Clyde).

Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Falkirk 0. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk26139448153348
3Airdrieonians27136837271045
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25132104235741
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Clyde2677122940-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you