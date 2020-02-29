Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Clyde v Falkirk
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Lang
- 6Grant
- 3Livingstone
- 7Cunningham
- 4McNiff
- 8McStay
- 11Love
- 10Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14Rankin
- 15Johnston
- 16Wylde
- 17Smith
- 18Howie
- 21McGee
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Doyle
- 4Buchanan
- 15Hall
- 3Dixon
- 21Telfer
- 16Miller
- 6Gomis
- 7Connolly
- 18Sammon
- 29McMillan
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 8McShane
- 12Ferrie
- 14Longridge
- 23De Vita
- 99Miller
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aidan Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Adam Livingstone (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.
Hand ball by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Hand ball by Ally Love (Clyde).
Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Falkirk 0. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.