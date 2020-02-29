Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.
Montrose v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 11Milne
- 8Watson
- 22Ballantyne
- 7Webster
- 10McLean
- 20Lyons
Substitutes
- 9Hawke
- 12Niang
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 18Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
Airdrieonians
- 20Gallacher
- 2MacDonald
- 6Fordyce
- 4Kerr
- 19McCann
- 12McKay
- 8Wedderburn
- 24Murray
- 18Millar
- 7Thomson
- 22Ryan
Substitutes
- 1Hutton
- 5Crighton
- 10Hawkshaw
- 11Roy
- 14Roberts
- 15Carrick
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Innes Murray (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Airdrieonians 0. Graham Webster (Montrose) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Montrose. Cameron Ballantyne II draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Scott Gallacher (Airdrieonians) after a foul in the penalty area.
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Innes Murray (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Leon McCann.
Hand ball by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.