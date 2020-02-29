Scottish League One
Forfar0East Fife1

Forfar Athletic v East Fife

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Meechan
  • 5Whyte
  • 3Coll
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 6Irvine
  • 8TappingBooked at 34mins
  • 11Barr
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14MacKintosh
  • 15Leitch
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 20Morrison
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 7Denholm
  • 9WallaceBooked at 15mins
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 12McConville
  • 14Watt
  • 17Baker
  • 21Hart
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Mark McKenzie (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).

Callumn Morrison (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, East Fife 1. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk26139448153348
3Airdrieonians27136837271045
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25132104235741
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Clyde2677122940-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you