Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Forfar Athletic v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Meechan
- 5Whyte
- 3Coll
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 6Irvine
- 8TappingBooked at 34mins
- 11Barr
- 7McKenzie
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14MacKintosh
- 15Leitch
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 20Morrison
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 7Denholm
- 9WallaceBooked at 15mins
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 10Smith
- 12McConville
- 14Watt
- 17Baker
- 21Hart
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mark McKenzie (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).
Callumn Morrison (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Ryan Wallace (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, East Fife 1. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.