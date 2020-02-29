Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dumbarton v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 25Wardrop
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 10McCluskey
- 6Carswell
- 4Langan
- 14McKee
- 15Jones
- 24Crossan
Substitutes
- 2Crawford
- 7Quitongo
- 11Forbes
- 12Pettigrew
- 17Layne
- 20Wilson
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 7Dingwall
- 29Baird
- 37Armstrong
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 11Anderson
- 14MacLean
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 21Tait
- 22Bowie
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton).
Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).
Foul by Rob Jones (Dumbarton).
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brad Spencer.
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Miller (Raith Rovers).
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt blocked. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.