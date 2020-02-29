Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Raith Rovers0

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 25Wardrop
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 10McCluskey
  • 6Carswell
  • 4Langan
  • 14McKee
  • 15Jones
  • 24Crossan

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 7Quitongo
  • 11Forbes
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 17Layne
  • 20Wilson

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 7Dingwall
  • 29Baird
  • 37Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 11Anderson
  • 14MacLean
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 21Tait
  • 22Bowie
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton).

Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).

Foul by Rob Jones (Dumbarton).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Brad Spencer.

Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).

Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Miller (Raith Rovers).

Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt blocked. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26148446301650
2Falkirk26139448153348
3Airdrieonians27136837271045
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25132104235741
6Dumbarton2696113242-1033
7Clyde2677122940-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
