Scottish Championship
DundeePArbroathP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Dundee v Arbroath

Live Text

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd26183551203157
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Ayr24122103733438
4Dundee2410683031-136
5Morton26105113948-935
6Dunfermline25104113834434
7Arbroath24104102325-234
8Alloa2669113142-1127
9Queen of Sth2575132633-726
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
