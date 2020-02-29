Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Louis Appere.
Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 50Fon Williams
- 2ComrieSubstituted forMartinat 16'minutes
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 5Murray
- 13Ross
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 23Thomas
- 10Afolabi
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 7Thomson
- 8Beadling
- 20Gill
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 5Connolly
- 17Robson
- 23Harkes
- 4Powers
- 8Pawlett
- 27Appere
- 14Bingham
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 6Reynolds
- 7McMullan
- 13Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 43Neilson
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic).
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dillon Powers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Dundee United 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.
Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis Martin replaces Aaron Comrie because of an injury.
Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.