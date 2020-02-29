Scottish Championship
Dunfermline1Dundee Utd0

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 50Fon Williams
  • 2ComrieSubstituted forMartinat 16'minutes
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 5Murray
  • 13Ross
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 23Thomas
  • 10Afolabi
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Beadling
  • 20Gill
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 5Connolly
  • 17Robson
  • 23Harkes
  • 4Powers
  • 8Pawlett
  • 27Appere
  • 14Bingham
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 6Reynolds
  • 7McMullan
  • 13Mehmet
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 43Neilson
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Louis Appere.

Foul by Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic).

Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Dillon Powers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Dundee United 0. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.

Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis Martin replaces Aaron Comrie because of an injury.

Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Robson.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd26183551203157
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Ayr24122103733438
4Dundee2410683031-136
5Morton26105113948-935
6Dunfermline25104113834434
7Arbroath24104102325-234
8Alloa2669113142-1127
9Queen of Sth2575132633-726
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

