Corner, Morton. Conceded by Deimantas Petravicius.
Queen of the South v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Stewart
- 2MercerSubstituted forPetraviciusat 38'minutes
- 4Kilday
- 18Semple
- 3Holt
- 15Lyon
- 6Pybus
- 23Wilson
- 25Paton
- 9Hamilton
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 5Ledger
- 8Kidd
- 10Oliver
- 19Petravicius
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 2Tumilty
- 5McGinty
- 30Baird
- 16Strapp
- 6Jacobs
- 8McAlister
- 10Nesbitt
- 29Colville
- 19Cadden
- 12Orsi
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4McLean
- 7Millar
- 9Muirhead
- 11McHugh
- 15McGuffie
- 18Blues
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Deimantas Petravicius.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
Darren Lyon (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Darren Lyon (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Morton 1. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.