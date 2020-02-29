Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Morton1

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Stewart
  • 2MercerSubstituted forPetraviciusat 38'minutes
  • 4Kilday
  • 18Semple
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 6Pybus
  • 23Wilson
  • 25Paton
  • 9Hamilton
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 5Ledger
  • 8Kidd
  • 10Oliver
  • 19Petravicius
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5McGinty
  • 30Baird
  • 16Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 29Colville
  • 19Cadden
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4McLean
  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh
  • 15McGuffie
  • 18Blues
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Deimantas Petravicius.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).

Darren Lyon (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

Darren Lyon (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Cadden (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Morton 1. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

