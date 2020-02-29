Scottish Championship
Alloa0Ayr1

Alloa Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 51Wright
  • 22Stirling
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 18Malcolm
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 10Trouten
  • 17O'Hara
  • 19ThomsonBooked at 13mins

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Banks
  • 15Connelly
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 15Bell
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 4Kerr
  • 11McCowan
  • 30Kelly
  • 8Malley
  • 10Forrest
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 2Muirhead
  • 7Moffat
  • 12Tiffoney
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 24Murphy
  • 27Smith
  • 28Gillespie
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Connor Malley (Ayr United).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Connor Malley (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt saved. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ross Doohan.

Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Connor Malley (Ayr United).

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

Booking

Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sam Roscoe-Byrne.

Attempt missed. Jordan Houston (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Ayr United 1. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

Attempt missed. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd26183551203157
2Inverness CT2412393327639
3Ayr24122103733438
4Dundee2410683031-136
5Morton26105113948-935
6Dunfermline25104113834434
7Arbroath24104102325-234
8Alloa2669113142-1127
9Queen of Sth2575132633-726
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

