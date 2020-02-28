Premier League
Newcastle15:00Burnley
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Burnley

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce's side have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2016. They last went four games without a top-flight goal in September 2015.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available after six matches out with a hamstring injury.

Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth may also return but loan signing Valentino Lazaro is suspended.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has top scorer Chris Wood fit again after a hamstring problem.

Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton remain absent, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will miss out after a minor setback in his recovery from injury.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on his side's lack of goals: "We haven't created enough and done enough.

"We were a threat on the counter attack; I think that's waned over the last few weeks so we have to maybe try something different and see if we can create more chances and score more goals."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There have been a couple of blips, of course, which often happens in the Premier League. But, generally, I think we've shown strong signs we are continuing to move the team forward.

"That's something I've believed is important year-on-year. The work's not done and there is plenty of work to do.

"But it's fair to say we've got ourselves in a very healthy position at the moment."

Newcastle's Joelinton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley could do the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1960-61, when the Clarets were reigning First Division champions.
  • The Magpies haven't lost a home league game against Burnley since April 1976, winning three and drawing three since.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have managed just one win in nine Premier League games (D3, L5).
  • Their three most recent league goals have been scored in the 94th minute or later.
  • There have been just 24 goals scored in their 13 Premier League home games this season, the fewest at any top-flight ground this season. Only in 1980-81 has St James' Park had a lower goals-per-game ratio than the 1.8 this season.
  • Only Crystal Palace have scored fewer league goals at home than Newcastle's 12 this season, but only Liverpool have a better defensive home record than the Magpies.
  • There has not been a penalty awarded in a Premier League match involving Newcastle this season.

Burnley

  • Burnley's tally of 37 points is their highest after 27 games of a Premier League season.
  • The Clarets' 11 wins in the league is as many as they managed in the whole of 2018-19.
  • They have lost only two of their 12 league fixtures this season against teams who begin this matchround in the bottom half of the table.
  • Only two of their last 17 Premier League goals were scored in the first half.
  • Six of the seven league fixtures involving Sean Dyche and Steve Bruce as opposition managers have ended 1-0 (five for Dyche, one for Bruce).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool27261064174779
2Man City27183668293957
3Leicester27155754272750
4Chelsea2713594537844
5Man Utd27118841291241
6Tottenham2711794436840
7Sheff Utd27101072925440
8Wolves2791263832639
9Arsenal2781363936337
10Burnley27114123339-637
11Everton27106113641-536
12Southampton27104133448-1434
13Crystal Palace2789102432-833
14Newcastle2787122441-1731
15Brighton27610113239-728
16Bournemouth2775152643-1726
17Aston Villa2774163452-1825
18West Ham2766153248-1624
19Watford2759132443-1924
20Norwich2746172451-2718
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you