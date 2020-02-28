Bournemouth v Chelsea

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has called for a "siege mentality" from his team following the loss at Burnley

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth welcome back defender Nathan Ake, who missed the defeat at Burnley after sustaining a kick to the head in training.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma is also available following a rib problem.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss a third match with the muscular injury that forced him off in the defeat against Manchester United.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could return from a hamstring issue but forward Tammy Abraham remains out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We've enjoyed the last two home games, the crowd have been exceptional for us.

"We're going to need them as much as ever going into the final games of the season."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth, who have won three of the past four Premier League meetings, are aiming to complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time.

Chelsea have won seven of the past 10 meetings in all competitions.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have 26 points after 27 matches, their lowest tally at this stage of a Premier League season.

They could equal the club Premier League record of three successive home victories.

However, Bournemouth have recorded only three wins in 16 league fixtures, losing 12.

The six points earned from their last two home games equals their total tally from the previous eight.

A sixth home defeat of the season would match their total number of losses at the Vitality Stadium in 2018-19.

The Cherries have kept only one clean sheet in 16 league matches, a 1-0 triumph at Chelsea on 14 December.

They have failed to score in 11 of their 27 league games this season, just one fewer than Watford, who have the division's worst record.

Bournemouth have scored 10 second-half goals in the Premier League this season, the worst return of any side.

Ryan Fraser has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his last 14 Premier League appearances.

Chelsea