West Ham United v Southampton

Tomas Soucek of West Ham is challenged by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
Tomas Soucek faces three weeks out after injuring his hip against Liverpool last Monday.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham loan signing Tomas Soucek faces three weeks out after sustaining a hip injury.

Ryan Fredericks had surgery on his damaged shoulder ligaments earlier this week and is expected to be out for around six weeks.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters returns after missing the win over Aston Villa because of a calf injury.

Nathan Redmond remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: West Ham's performance at Anfield showed cause for optimism but a positive display and another defeat simply isn't good enough given the situation they find themselves in - only results matter at this point.

The Hammers' next four games after Saturday are against sides competing for European places, so the pressure is on to get maximum points against Southampton.

There is a planned protest ahead of the game, but the fans showed on Monday night it is possible to air your grievances and get behind the team; they're going to have to show the same level of loyalty at the London Stadium on Saturday.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "At home we've had very tight games, and [against] West Ham we were without any chances.

"With two big mistakes we went two down and then it was difficult. So we're really keen to show a better performance because we have to.

"It's important to go there with all the self-confidence we've created in away games and show a different face."

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are looking for a fifth consecutive league win over Southampton.
  • The Hammers have won 17 Premier League games against Southampton, more than against any other side.
  • The last three meetings at the London Stadium have ended 3-0, with West Ham winning on the two most recent occasions.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have lost four of their last five league games and are winless in seven.
  • They won their first two competitive fixtures under David Moyes, but are since winless in eight matches in all competitions (D2, L6).
  • The Hammers have earned just 12 points at the London Stadium this season - no other Premier League side has picked up fewer points at home.
  • They have lost their last 17 Premier League games when conceding the first goal, the longest current run in the division.
  • In all, West Ham have dropped an unrivalled 22 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season.
  • The Hammers have used 28 players in the Premier League in 2019-20 - only Tottenham have used more.
  • Jarrod Bowen has finished on the losing team in all nine of his Premier League appearances: seven for Hull City, two for West Ham.

Southampton

  • This will be Southampton's 800th Premier League game. They are the 11th club to reach that landmark.
  • Their four-match winning away streak in the Premier League was ended at Liverpool in their most recent fixture on the road.
  • Saints have won a league-high 59% of their points away from home this term - 20 from 34.
  • They are bidding for a seventh away win this season, which would equal the club's top-flight record.
  • Southampton are aiming to keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2018.
  • Only Liverpool and Manchester City have earned more points over the last 10 Premier League games than Southampton's 19.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool27261064174779
2Man City27183668293957
3Leicester27155754272750
4Chelsea2713594537844
5Man Utd27118841291241
6Tottenham2711794436840
7Sheff Utd27101072925440
8Wolves2791263832639
9Arsenal2781363936337
10Burnley27114123339-637
11Everton27106113641-536
12Southampton27104133448-1434
13Crystal Palace2789102432-833
14Newcastle2787122441-1731
15Brighton27610113239-728
16Bournemouth2775152643-1726
17Aston Villa2774163452-1825
18West Ham2766153248-1624
19Watford2759132443-1924
20Norwich2746172451-2718
