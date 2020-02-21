Transfer rumours: Jota, Silva, Hodgson, Onana, Allegri, Sterling

Manchester United are interested in a summer move for Wolves and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 23. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are plotting a summer transfer raid on Manchester City for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 25. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is ready to sign a new contract as he believes in the club's "good intentions" in the transfer market. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are willing to rival interest from Chelsea to sign Ajax's 23-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Diario Sport - in Spanish)

Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has suggested he wants to be back in a job by September- with Manchester United said to be among the clubs monitoring the Italian's situation. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane thinks Raheem Sterling is a quality player but is not interested in discussing a possible bid for the 25-year-old Manchester City and England forward. (Goal.com)

Arsenal's Germany centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, 27, thinks he could still play an important part in the club's future, despite being regularly linked with a move away from the Emirates. (Daily Mirror)

Lawro faces the stars of This Country It's the Premier League predictions

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Jose Mourinho has exaggerated Tottenham's injury crisis ahead of their lunchtime trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham boss Mourinho has revealed he knows how Chelsea will line up against his side in the Premier League on Saturday. (Daily Express)

Lampard insists the Chelsea board backs his decision to drop the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, to the bench. (ESPN)

Manchester City have hired the lawyer who twice blocked Brexit in an attempt to overturn their two-year ban and keep them in Europe. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton remain interested in signing Trabzonspor's Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, 23. (Fanatik, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United remain in talks over new contracts for English midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, and Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 20. (Goal.com)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the Eagles have an option to purchase Turkey international striker Cenk Tosun, 28, at the end of his loan spell from Everton. (Liverpool Echo)

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22 - on loan from Manchester United - has been challenged by Blades boss Chris Wilder to win a Euro 2020 England spot by performing well in the final 12 games of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham boss David Moyes says English midfielder Declan Rice, 21, is a future captain of the Hammers. (Sky Sports)

RB Leipzig's Germany forward Timo Werner, 23, should consider a move to Manchester United or Chelsea instead of joining Liverpool, ex-Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann says. (Goal.com)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says record signing Joelinton is not a natural goalscorer and wants the 23-year-old Brazilian to be more selfish. (Newcastle Chronicle)

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand believes English midfielder Luke Amos, 22, on loan at Loftus Road, can offer Tottenham something different when he returns to N17. (Football.London)

Manchester United's English full-back Brandon Williams, 19, has praised the impact manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had on him this season. (Manchester Evening News)