Celtic Women 2-1 Glasgow City: Champions beaten in opener

Kelly Clark's late goal earned Celtic consecutive wins over Glasgow City

Kelly Clark's last-gasp winner gave Celtic a stunning win over Glasgow City in the opening game of the new Scottish Women's Premier League season.

Fran Alonso's side had hit the woodwork twice in the first half but fell behind to Clare Shine's tap-in for the team who have won 13 titles in a row.

Celtic levelled almost instantly from Sarah Ewens' long-range shot.

And with seconds left in rain-lashed East Kilbride, captain Clark turned the ball in from a corner.

Celtic's new signings made their presence felt early. Anita Marcos, on loan from Atletico Madrid, headed off a post, before Summer Green tested goalkeeper Lee Alexander with a vicious shot.

Sarah Teegarden was next to go close, flighting a looping effort off the crossbar, but only after Chloe Craig had to save her side at the other end with a last-ditch tackle after Shine had raced clear.

Celtic were furious as City took the lead seconds into the second half. Shine appeared to be offside as she tapped in, but the goal was given and TV replays showed it was the correct decision.

But their response could not have been better - Ewens using the wind to curl a long-range shot from the left over Alexander and into the net.

Hayley Lauder went close to restoring City's lead when she headed wide from a corner.

But instead it was Clark who had the last say as Celtic signalled their title ambitions.