BBC Scotland to stream one SWPL1 match every Sunday

The SWPL 1 campaign kicks off in East Kilbride on Friday as champions Glasgow City play Celtic

BBC Scotland will stream one top-flight Scottish women's football match per week until at least the end of March.

The coverage begins on Sunday at Ainslie Park, where Hibernian host Spartans (13:00 GMT) in the SWPL1.

Scottish Women's Football chair Vivienne MacLaren described the deal as an "exciting development that will be a huge boost to everyone involved".

The next two games will be Hearts v Celtic on Sunday 15 March and Spartans' trip to Celtic a week later.

The coverage will be presented by BBC Scotland's Heather Dewar, with Julie Fleeting joining Stuart Mitchell in the commentary box.

There is an option to extend until the end of the 2020 season in November.