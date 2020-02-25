Chelsea v Bayern Munich quiz: Name the Blues' 2012 Champions League winners

Chelsea equalised late on against Bayern Munich to take the 2012 Champions League final into extra-time

Chelsea host German champions Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday - in a repeat of the 2012 final, which was held at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

The Blues won the competition for the first time as they stunned the Bundesliga giants in a dramatic penalty shootout after they had equalised in the 88th minute.

But can you remember who netted that last-gasp leveller? And what about the rest of the Chelsea players to feature on that famous night?

You have three minutes to name their starting XI, plus the two substitutes used. Good luck!