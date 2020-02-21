St Mirren supporters vote in favour for fan ownership of Paisley club

Kibble chief executive Jim Gillespie, St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott, and SMISA chair and Paisley MSP George Adam

St Mirren will become fan-owned in 2021 - five years ahead of schedule - after supporters backed a partnership with Paisley-based charity Kibble.

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Trust (SMISA) were due to buy out club chairman Gordon Scott in 2026, having been part of his takeover in 2016.

Under the new plan, Kibble will buy 27.5% of Scott's shares now, with SMISA's stake rising to 51% next year.

More than 91% of SMISA's near-1,200 membership voted in favour of the plan.

Scott will remain as chairman, with SMISA and Kibble represented on the board.

As majority owners, SMISA - who acquired a 28% stake when joining forces with Scott to take control three-and-a-half years ago - will be able to appoint most future board members.

Social care charity Kibble, based in Paisley since 1840, supports at-risk children and young people aged 5-26 and it is believed the link-up with the Scottish Premiership club is the first of its kind in UK league football.

And Kibble chief executive Jim Gillespie said: "This partnership will help change the lives of some of the most vulnerable young people in Scotland."

St Mirren follow Motherwell as a fan-owned club in Scotland's top flight.

SMISA chair George Adam MSP said: "This is a historic and proud day not just for our club but for everyone in Paisley. We are excited by the possibilities for St Mirren."

And Scott added: "When I took over as chairman four years it was always with the aim of passing the shares to the fans when the time was right.

"I believe this is the right model, with the right partner, to build on the good work the current board has already done, and take St Mirren to the next level on and off the park."