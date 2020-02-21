Wycombe Wanderers: Rob Couhig completes takeover of League One club

Rob Couhig finished fourth in the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Mayoral election races

American businessman Rob Couhig has completed his takeover of League One Wycombe Wanderers, purchasing a 75% stake from the Wycombe Wanderers Trust.

The 70-year-old, who is also a lawyer, becomes club chairman and chief executive, and his wife Missy and nephew Pete also join the board.

The Trust retains a 25% share and former chairman Trevor Stroud will keep a seat on the club's board.

Wycombe are third in League One, one point behind both of the top two sides.

Couhig's company Feliciana EFL Ltd become the majority shareholders and will invest £2.2m to settle Wanderers' existing debts and make an additional £1m available.

Feliciana will also fund a new 15-year lease on Adams Park at a cost of £150,000 a year.

The deal was approved by a members' vote in October, and the Trust have also nominated David Cook to be on the new five-member strong board of directors.

"This is a exciting day for us," Couhig told the club website. "My belief is that there is a real opportunity for future success and prosperity for the football club on and off the pitch.

"A huge amount of credit goes to the Trust directors, particularly Trevor Stroud, who have all dedicated immeasurable time and effort to the cause.

"We will continue to work closely with the Trust and the fans as we move forward together. We cannot wait to get started, and thank the members of Wycombe Wanderers Trust for this opportunity."

Who is Rob Couhig?

Couhig, 70, and his firm had agreed a deal to buy Yeovil Town in February 2019, but he pulled out after they were relegated to the National League.

The New Orleans-based lawyer runs his own legal firm and twice stood unsuccessfully for election as mayor of the city.

He has previously owned the New Orleans Zephyrs baseball team which plays at triple-A level, one rung below Major League Baseball.

Stroud added: "We thank Rob Couhig for the commitment he has shown to the club ever since accepting our call in June to support the club financially and operationally.

"Without his contribution at the time, we were facing an extremely precarious position and I don't believe the club would be in the position it is now had Rob not come forward.

"The Trust are extremely proud of its work since acquiring ownership in extremely testing circumstances, and I would like to thank everyone who has served on the board, joined the Trust as a member, volunteered their time, contributed financially and helped the club overcome those challenges and develop both on and off the pitch."