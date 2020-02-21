Carlisle United: Callum Guy to miss rest of season with knee injury

Callum Guy joined Carlisle from Blackpool in January for an undisclosed fee

Carlisle's Callum Guy will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.

The 23-year-old midfielder was hurt playing against Cheltenham on 11 February, only his third appearance after joining Carlisle from Blackpool.

"The feedback we had from the specialist was that we could leave it for a couple of weeks, but he still might need the operation anyway," assistant boss Gavin Skelton said.

"That would have put him back even more," Skelton added.

"I think it's the correct decision for him to get it done. It's a shame how it happened, but him being out now gives somebody else an opportunity."

Carlisle are 21st in League Two, 13 points above bottom club Stevenage.