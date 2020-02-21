Alfie Doughty: Charlton Athletic extend midfielder's contract until 2021

Alfie Doughty in action for Charlton Athletic
Alfie Doughty scored his first goal for Charlton in the 3-2 win over Bristol City on Boxing Day

Charlton Athletic have exercised an option to extend the contract of Alfie Doughty until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 16 Championship appearances since returning from a loan spell at National League side Bromley in October.

Doughty, a product of the south-east London club's academy, made his first-team debut for the Addicks in the League Cup in August 2018.

Charlton are in talks with the player over a further extension to his deal.

