Pitch inspections before St Mirren v Hearts & Partick Thistle v Dunfermline

The Simple Digital Arena will be inspected on Friday afternoon

There will be pitch inspections before Friday's St Mirren v Hearts match and Saturday's Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic game.

Following heavy rain in the west of Scotland, St Mirren's Simple Digital Arena will be inspected at 15:30 GMT on Friday.

Hearts' Scottish Premiership visit to Paisley is scheduled for 19:45.

And there will be a 10:00 inspection on Saturday at Firhill before Thistle's Championship meeting with the Pars.

Last weekend, four Saturday fixtures were postponed, with Rangers v Livingston pushed back 24 hours to Sunday.