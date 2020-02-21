Pitch inspections before St Mirren v Hearts & Partick Thistle v Dunfermline

Simple Digital Arena
The Simple Digital Arena will be inspected on Friday afternoon

There will be pitch inspections before Friday's St Mirren v Hearts match and Saturday's Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic game.

Following heavy rain in the west of Scotland, St Mirren's Simple Digital Arena will be inspected at 15:30 GMT on Friday.

Hearts' Scottish Premiership visit to Paisley is scheduled for 19:45.

And there will be a 10:00 inspection on Saturday at Firhill before Thistle's Championship meeting with the Pars.

Last weekend, four Saturday fixtures were postponed, with Rangers v Livingston pushed back 24 hours to Sunday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you