Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Hibernian3Inverness CT1

Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 18Jackson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 10BoyleBooked at 8mins
  • 3WhittakerSubstituted forOmeongaat 69'minutes
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Stevenson
  • 23Allan
  • 9DoidgeBooked at 47mins
  • 13McNulty

Substitutes

  • 7Horgan
  • 8Slivka
  • 20Hallberg
  • 24McGregor
  • 27Bogdan
  • 40Omeonga
  • 47Gullan

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKayBooked at 74mins
  • 12McHattie
  • 3TremarcoBooked at 22mins
  • 8CarsonBooked at 18mins
  • 24TraffordBooked at 14mins
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Keatings
  • 10Doran CoganSubstituted forTodorovat 75'minutes
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forStoreyat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Storey
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
  • 41Russell
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Aaron Doran.

Dismissal

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the red card.

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 3, Inverness CT 1. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 3, Inverness CT 0. Greg Docherty (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).

Miles Storey (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Stephane Omeonga replaces Steven Whittaker.

Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Miles Storey replaces Jordan White.

Attempt missed. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 2, Inverness CT 0. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty.

Foul by Greg Docherty (Hibernian).

David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Match report to follow.

