Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box.
Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Watch on BBC Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 18Jackson
- 4Hanlon
- 10BoyleBooked at 8mins
- 3WhittakerSubstituted forOmeongaat 69'minutes
- 15Docherty
- 16Stevenson
- 23Allan
- 9DoidgeBooked at 47mins
- 13McNulty
Substitutes
- 7Horgan
- 8Slivka
- 20Hallberg
- 24McGregor
- 27Bogdan
- 40Omeonga
- 47Gullan
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKayBooked at 74mins
- 12McHattie
- 3TremarcoBooked at 22mins
- 8CarsonBooked at 18mins
- 24TraffordBooked at 14mins
- 11Walsh
- 7Keatings
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forTodorovat 75'minutes
- 9WhiteSubstituted forStoreyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Storey
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- 41Russell
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Aaron Doran.
Dismissal
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the red card.
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Inverness CT 1. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Inverness CT 0. Greg Docherty (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McGinn.
Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).
Miles Storey (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Stephane Omeonga replaces Steven Whittaker.
Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Miles Storey replaces Jordan White.
Attempt missed. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Inverness CT 0. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty.
Foul by Greg Docherty (Hibernian).
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Inverness CT 0.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Match report to follow.