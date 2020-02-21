Mike Flynn: Newport County boss will not let season fade amid plans for future

Michael Flynn succeeded Graham Westley as Newport boss in March 2017

Newport County's board of directors will sit down next week to map out future plans for the club.

Despite the plans, manager Mike Flynn says he is determined this League Two campaign will not be allowed to fade.

Flynn spoke to each player individually in the wake of Wednesday's Football League Trophy semi-final defeat in a penalty shoot-out to Salford City.

"The season won't fade out, they are under no illusions that I will let it fade because I won't," said Flynn.

"Not one of them want that to happen, they want the good feeling back of winning games.

"I am sure that will be sooner rather than later."

County are 16th in League Two, 12 points adrift of a play-off place, but with three games in hand over some of their rivals going into Saturday's home game with Bradford City.

But following the heartbreak of missing out on a Wembley final with the midweek defeat, the club are already looking ahead.

And Flynn made it clear the remaining League games will influence thinking on next term.

"We will have a board meeting next week where we will go through a few of our plans," he said.

"We are in a good place off the field where we have put plans in place to move the club forward that's what we will try to do.

"They (the players) want to show they are worthy of playing for this football club.

"They will go a long way to trying to do that by getting positive results.

"People might have contracts but we have shown we are not afraid to move people on or reward people as well.

" There's some negativity at the moment with things but I am not letting people drag us down. That is not going to happen."