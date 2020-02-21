Miles Welch-Hayes: Colchester United sign former Macclesfield Town defender

Miles Welch-Hayes' only goal of his career so far came for Macclesfield against Walsall in December

Colchester United have signed defender Miles Welch-Hayes.

The 23-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Macclesfield Town at the end of January and has agreed a contract that will keep him at the U's until the summer of 2022.

He joined Macc in the summer of 2018 and played 48 times for the club.

Welch-Hayes was one of three Macclesfield players who had their contracts terminated after an English Football League hearing last month.

"I had a few options, but this is the best one for me, I'm very happy to be here," he told the club website.

