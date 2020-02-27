Norwich City v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer this season but hasn't scored in his last nine games in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi could return after knee surgery, while Hamza Choudhury is available after a ban.

Kelechi Iheanacho has recovered from suffering a blow to the head against Manchester City.

Norwich will be without winger Onel Hernandez, who faces eight weeks out after a knee operation.

Sam Byram is out for the season because of a hamstring injury, while Christophe Zimmerman misses his second game in a row with a strained hamstring.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: With 11 matches remaining, time is running out for Norwich to get out of the bottom three and avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The Canaries have won just four times in the Premier League, and Leicester will see this match as a great opportunity to put their challenge for a Champions League spot back on track.

This could be a tale of two strikers: Jamie Vardy has 17 league goals this season but hasn't scored for the Foxes since Christmas, while Teemu Pukki will be looking to become the first Norwich player to score from open play in the Premier League since New Year's Day.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "Leicester are good in their pressing but we were capable of bypassing that [in the 1-1 draw] in December.

"They like to overload the centre, so we have to be compact to take the key players out of the game."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy's scoreless run: "He doesn't look like the nervous type to me. Sometimes you get a wee run like this though. I think when he came back from his injury he was maybe not quite up to speed.

"But I think you saw against Manchester City the return of that running power and speed. In those types of games you get very few chances anyway."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich's only win over Leicester in the Premier League was their first meeting in November 1994. They have since lost three and drawn once.

The Canaries have won only one of their last four home matches against Leicester in all competitions (D1, L2).

Norwich City

Norwich have lost three of their past four league games and have won just once in the league since November.

However, they have lost just one of their last four league matches at Carrow Road (W1, D2).

No Premier League side has earned fewer home points than Norwich's 12.

They have kept just one clean sheet at home this season, another division low.

Norwich's only two goals in the six most recent league fixtures have come from the penalty spot.

They have conceded seven penalties in this season's Premier League, more than any other team.

The Canaries have lost all 15 of their Premier League games this season in which they've conceded the first goal, the worst such record in the division.

Leicester City