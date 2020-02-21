Rangers 3-2 Braga: An incredible 15-minute turnaround

Joe Aribo takes to the air after his incredible solo goal

A two-goal deficit. Largely outplayed. Europa League progression hanging by a thread. Some fans thinking it was all over.

Supporters inside Ibrox had waited nine years to see their team in a knockout European tie. But after more an hour of torturous viewing on Thursday night, some had already left and the final whistle couldn't come soon enough for whose who remained.

What happened next was as unexpected as it was unforgettable.

In a 15-minute, three-goal blitz, Rangers turned a demoralising defeat into a famous win to keep manager Steven Gerrard unbeaten at home in Europe after 16 matches,

Here is how the drama unfolded...

The last leg of defence

62 mins 0-2: Rangers, arguably fortunate to only be 2-0 behind against the classy Portuguese, are caught out by a rapid counter-attack. Joao Palhinha gallops clear, the goal at his mercy, but Allan McGregor makes a vital save with his leg.

67 mins 1-2: Ianis Hagi, one of few home players who has risen to the occasion so far on the night, collects the ball wide right and makes a beeline for the penalty box. Spotting the space for a shot, he unleashes a left-foot effort that flies in off the keeper's left-hand post. Game on, or a mere consolation?

Ready steady Joe

73 mins 1-2: Left-back Borna Barisic can't continue after picking an injury moments earlier. Gerrard replaces him with winger Greg Stewart, shifting fellow substitute Joe Aribo to fill in at left-back.

75 mins 2-2: Aribo bursts forward from his new defensive role and finds himself 30 yards from goal, his path blocked by a sea of defenders. He susses out his options and decides to go it alone, waltzing past one man, then two, then three, then four. With just the keeper to beat, he slides the ball into the bottom corner for a remarkable equaliser.

79 mins 2-2: Rangers aren't settling for a draw here. Another substitute, striker Florian Kamberi, wriggles free down the left but the angle is tight and his shot finds only the side-netting.

Chip off the old block

82 mins 3-2: The hosts have a free-kick in a dangerous position, 25 yards out and central. Hagi - with dad Gheorghe, Romania's greatest ever player, watching from the stands - grabs the ball, lines up his strike and lets fly with his right foot. The fans hold their breath as his strike takes a nick off the wall, loops into the air towards goal. The keeper gets a touch but can't claw the ball out as it flies into the corner of his net. Ibrox erupts.

90 mins 3-2: The board goes up showing four minutes of stoppage time. Cue collective palpitations.

94 mins FT 3-2: The final whistle sounds. Relief, jubilation, delirium, unbridled celebrations. And probably a few hangovers in the post.