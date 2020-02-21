Danske Bank extends Premiership deal for three more years

Danske Bank's partnership with the Northern Ireland Football League is in its eighth year

Danske Bank has extended its sponsorship of the Irish Premiership and Women's Premiership for a further three years.

The partnership between Danske Bank and the Northern Ireland Football League is now in its eighth year.

"The renewal of the Danske Bank Premiership sponsorship is fantastic news," said NI Football League managing director Andrew Johnston.

"We're so looking forward to the next three years working together.

"We have worked in partnership with Danske Bank since the inception of the NI Football League.

"Over that time we have built and developed a fantastic relationship which has not only brought more attention to the local game, but has seen attendance figures increase year on year, has bought more prominence to our top women's league and provided support to our clubs off the pitch as well as on."

Danske Bank head of marketing, Kevin Heavern said supporting local sport "is one of our absolute passions".

"Over the last number of years, we've seen such passion from the fans, coaches and players, and we've seen huge growth in the ladies' game, that meant extending our partnership for another three years was an easy decision for us," said Mr Heavern.

Since the first season of the Danske Bank Premiership in 2012-13 attendances in the league have grown 38%, with live television broadcasts of Premiership matches each season on BBC Two and Sky Sports.