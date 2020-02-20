Peterborough United's Kyle Barker joins Wrexham on loan

Kyle Barker has also spent time on loan at Lowestoft Town

Wrexham have signed defensive midfielder Kyle Barker on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

Barker made his senior debut for Peterborough this season having signed his first professional contract with the League One club.

The 19-year-old featured in Peterborough's FA Cup third-round defeat at Burnleyin January.

"He's a ball-playing midfielder. We're quite strong in that position, but he's a little bit different to what we have got," Wrexham boss Dean Keates said.

"You can see the players we have brought in have had a positive effect on this football club going forward, and I expect the same from Kyle."