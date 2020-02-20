Swansea City: Boss Cooper says club don't have to play loan players

Marc Guehi (right) was a member of Steve Cooper's England Under-17s side which won the 2017 World Cup

Swansea manager Steve Cooper has denied he is forced to field loan players because it is part of their loan terms.

Swansea signed Chelsea's Marc Guehi and Connor Gallagher and Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster on loan in January.

The Welsh club are without a win in their last five games but Cooper says he faces no outside or contractual pressure to field his loan players.

"We have a few loan players here, that would not be right for the football club to do that," said the Swans boss.

Brewster has scored three in his seven Swans appearances.

Midfielder Gallagher has made six appearances while Guehi, who is set to stay at Swansea beyond this summer, has featured in the five winless games in Swansea's defence. with his form coming under particular scrutiny.

"With the young players, it is up and down," Cooper added. "They can have a really good game and make a mistake that can cost a goal or miss a chance, and that can be the narrative.

"But my aim is to keep working day in day out with the players and give them the best programme we can possible with the idea of continuing to improve while performing well in games so we can win games. That won't change."

Cooper also explained the recent absence of Wales under-21 defender Ben Cabango, who has been an unused substitute in recent matches despite impressive form.

"We love Ben, we think he is going to be a really good player for us longer term. He came though the academy and is Welsh... It is a brilliant story," he said.

"But he went though that natural process of breaking through the first team doing really well, adrenalin was high and then all of a sudden had time to reflect.

"The conversations I had with him it was just time to take a bit of a deep breath.

"Also there were some physical things going on with him which needed sorting out which might have got a little bit worse. But Ben is in a real good place and if selected will be ready to play."