Leicester v Manchester City: Champions have to 'feel your aggression' - Rodgers

City went behind to a Jamie Vardy goal before running out 3-1 winners in December

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Manchester City have to "feel your aggression" as the Foxes prepare to host Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday.

Third-placed Leicester are four points behind the reigning Premier League champions with 12 matches remaining.

In the reverse fixture at the Etihad in December they took an early lead but lost 3-1 and Rodgers admitted: "We were too passive. That was pretty clear.

"We got a great start but we didn't press the game well enough."

City have won the league title for the last two seasons but this term trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 22 points.

The Carabao Cup finalists have have lost six league matches, compared to four in the whole of last season, but responded to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham before the winter break with a 2-0 victory over struggling West Ham on Wednesday evening.

"Man City are a great team but they have to feel your aggression and when you get the ball you have to have quality," Rodgers said.

Meanwhile, Rodgers denied reports the club were planning a move for Liverpool's England international midfielder Adam Lallana, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

"I've seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we've approached Liverpool and what not, which obviously isn't the case," said the Northern Irishman, who signed Lallana for Liverpool from Southampton in 2014.

"Adam is a wonderful player and not only that he's got a great attitude. He showed when he's fit and available he's a fantastic player."

Leicester have won only one of their last five league games and drew 0-0 at Wolves last time out.

"We showed determination and resilience," Rodgers said of that stalemate at Molineux. "We're at a stage of the season where focus is huge."