Derry City must show "aggression" in Finn Harps clash - Candystripes boss Devine

Devine wants Derry to dictate the tempo in their first home game of the season

SSE Airtricity Premier Division - Dundalk v Derry City Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has called on his team to play with "aggression" when they host Finn Harps in their first home game of the season.

The Candystripes last week opened their Premier Division campaign with a 1-0 loss away to champions Dundalk.

While Devine was disappointed to come away from Oriel Park empty-handed, he sees Friday's clash with the Harps as a chance to dictate the tempo.

"When we play at the Brandywell, we need to be right at it," said Devine.

"We need to be playing at our highest level, with a tempo and aggression about our play."

Derry beat northwest rivals Finn Harps 4-0 in both of last season's league encounters at the Brandywell and Devine has demanded another three points on Friday night to kick-start their season.

Ciaron Harkin scored a hat-trick when Derry beat Finn Harps 4-0 at the Brandywell last May

"I expect to win every game, especially at the Brandywell," said Devine.

"We're not afraid of anyone in this league. When you manage a big club like Derry City, there's got to be an expectancy, a will to win and a desire from the manager and the staff because if it's not from them, then it won't go through to the players.

"We demand that when we play at home, we win every game and it doesn't matter who's coming, whether it's Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers or Dundalk."

'Different strings to our bow'

While Devine instructed his players to "sit in and frustrate" Dundalk at Oriel Park, he insists his side are capable of showcasing different sides to their game.

"The one thing we've got this year is fresh utility and we have players that can come in and do a number of jobs," said the 46-year-old former goalkeeper.

"We've got options tactically with how we can set out our formation. We're under no illusions, it's going to be a tough game.

"It was hard to take last week because we were good in parts against Dundalk; we had a game plan to sit in and frustrate them and hit them on the counter but there are different strings to our bow.

"We've got different ways we can go about teams - we can be expansive and defensive."