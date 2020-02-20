Tunisia bid to host Caf Champions League final

Last season's winners, Esperance, are one of two Tunisian teams left in the Champions League.

Tunisia is the latest country to officially submit a bid to host this year's Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League final.

The announcement from the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) came on 20 February (Thursday), the day Caf put forward as their deadline to receive bids.

Morocco has also submitted a bid to host the Champions League final on 29 May but proposed to host the second tier African Confederation Cup final on 24 May as well, something Tunisia did not wish to do.

South Africa, meanwhile, expressed its interest to host either the Champions League final or the Confederations Cup final.

Two Tunisian clubs are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, including four-time winners and current holders Esperance and Etoile du Sahel.

But there are no Tunisian teams participating in the Confederation Cup, as both CS Sfaxien and US Ben Guerdane were eliminated at an early stage.

"We have met all the criteria required by Caf," FTF said in a statement.

"We are more than capable, and willing, to host the 2020 Caf Champions League final."

It will be the first time that Caf's two club competition finals will each be hosted as single matches, having previously been played home and away over two legs.