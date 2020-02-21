Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Malky Mackay

After two thrilling Scottish Cup ties yielded 15 goals during the week, the Scottish Premiership returns for some more intriguing ties.

Hibernian and Livingston are both trying to keep pace with third-place - they face each other at Easter Road on Saturday.

After their dramatic Europa League games, both Celtic and Rangers are in action on Sunday - Neil Lennon's side host Kilmarnock, while Steven Gerrard's men travel to St Johnstone.

Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Hibs have no fresh injury problems. Midfielder Melker Hallberg is pushing for a return following illness, but defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous, and midfielder Stevie Mallan all remain out with knee injuries.

Efe Ambrose will go straight into the Livingston squad to face his former club after joining this week. Midfielder Marvin Bartley could also make his return after an ankle injury, while Nicky Devlin is pushing for a start after making the bench at Ibrox following four months out with knee ligament damage. Chris Erskine remains out while Cece Pepe is still working his way back from injury.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "I think now Livingston are starting to get rightful praise, because they are a good team with good individual players within it. Much is made at times of their style, but they have some really good footballers in their team as well and their progress has been remarkable."

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "Both sides have got a bit of freedom to go play football without the fear. Yeah, we both want to win the game but it shouldn't be tetchy. This isn't a must-win or a must-not-lose scenario because of relegation or European places."

Did you know? Only St Mirren (23%) have picked up a lower ratio of their Premiership points in 2019-20 away from home than Livingston (27%), who have only won 10 of their 37 points on the road.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Funso Ojo will be assessed after working his way back from injury but Ash Taylor has shaken off a calf complaint. Full-back Greg Leigh and winger Scott Wright remain on the sidelines.

Ross County's injury problems have deepened after Coll Donaldson was ruled out for a month with a fractured cheekbone. The Dingwall side are already missing Ross Stewart, Michael Gardyne, Joe Chalmers and Tom Grivosti.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Supporters love them [cup runs], the real connection from the supporters and the players at the end of the game - that's what we want. We've got to play cup football through our league."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "We are under no illusions we're going to Pittodrie very much the small fish, but we have to make sure we stand up to Aberdeen's threat and give themsomething to think about ourselves. That's not easy but we'll do our very best."

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost each of their last three home league matches, and last suffered four straight home defeats in succession in the Premiership in November 2003 under Steve Paterson.

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton have fitness doubts over defenders Aaron McGowan and Sam Woods, while Jamie Hamilton is suspended. Mickel Miller, Andy Dales, George Oakley, Brian Easton and Ryan Fulton remain out, while Ciaran McKenna is closing in on a comeback.

Motherwell have striker Christopher Long available again. Centre-backs Peter Hartley, Declan Gallagher and Bevis Mugabi trained on Friday and will be assessed, but Jake Carroll has been ruled out for the season with an achilles injury. Forwards Christy Manzinga, Jamie Semple and Mikael Ndjoli are out. Midfielder David Turnbull is close to making his first appearance of the season after knee surgery.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "If you look at the team that started against Motherwell [on December 29] and who we have now, we are decimated. It's a tough time of year. There are far too many games in a short period of time for a club like ourselves."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "David Turnbull is not far away, which brings a big smile to my face when I watch him in training. He is full training, he has played 11 v 11, so we are just waiting for the final OK. I can't wait for that."

Did you know? Hamilton have scored more penalties (five) than any other side in this season's Premiership, with those being scored by three different players (Ross Cunningham, Steve Davies and Marios Ogkmpoe).

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sun, 13:30)

Liam Craig returns to the St Johnstone squad - the midfielder missed the Ross County game with a knock. Murray Davidson remains on the sidelines.

Borna Barisic is out for Rangers after suffering a fresh injury. The left-back returned against Braga on Thursday but suffered a blow to the kidney. Ryan Jack returns from a European suspension, while Jermain Defoe and Filip Helander remain out.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "The run has been pretty good. The quality of performances have been good but each game puts up a different challenge and Rangers put up another different challenge and some will argue a harder challenge. So we have to be ready for that."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Ianis Hagi is an outstanding talent and that stage [in Europe] was made for him. He's got fight in him. It's not just talent, it's fight. He wants to win. It was him who provided the magic [in the comeback 3-2 win against Braga] and spark to get us back into the game."

Did you know? Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored six goals in his last five league appearances against St Johnstone; those six goals are more than he has against any other opponent in the Premiership.

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a doubt after coming off with a calf injury in the Europa League draw with Copenhagen. Neil Lennon hopes Leigh Griffiths and Greg Taylor will return, but Hatem Abd Elhamed and forward Mikey Johnston remain out.

Forward Rory McKenzie is a doubt for Kilmarnock. Harry Bunn will definitely be absent again with a calf complaint, while midfielders Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still out with knee injuries.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's against difficult opponents who probably had a bitterly disappointing night in midweek but Alex has them playing pretty well. They scored goals in midweek and they obviously beat Rangers the week before. They are tough opposition and we will have to be very wary of them."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "We should have put the game [the Scottish Cup 4-3 loss to Aberdeen] to bed. We got to a point where the game was won. We made bad decisions at key moments. I'm gutted for the fans because we let them down."

Did you know? Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games (L1), including 12 of 13 this season. In that run of 15 matches, they have scored 45 goals and conceded just seven.