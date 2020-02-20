Beth Mead: Arsenal Women & England forward sidelined by knee injury

Arsenal signed Beth Mead from Sunderland in January 2017

Arsenal Women forward Beth Mead is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against Liverpool last week.

The 24-year-old was omitted from the England squad for the SheBelieves Cup next month when coach Phil Neville announced his selection on Tuesday.

The Gunners have confirmed Mead has damaged her medial collateral ligament.

The north London club, who are third in the Women's Super League, expect her to return before the end of the season.