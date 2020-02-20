Malaga president Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani removed from post for six months

Under Al Thani's presidency, Malaga reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 losing to Borussia Dortmund before suffering financial problems

Qatari businessman Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani has been removed as president of Spanish club Malaga for six months.

The decision was taken by a Spanish regional court because of a series of charges including the alleged misappropriation of funds.

A judicial administrator has now been placed in charge of running the club during this period.

Al Thani bought Malaga, who are 15th in Spain's second tier, in 2010.

He sanctioned a series of high-profile signings such as Ruud van Nistelrooy, Santi Cazorla and Joaquin as the club qualified for the Champions League in 2012 under former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

But they were forced to sell many of their top players shortly after due to financial difficulties, and they were eventually relegated in 2018.

This season, fans have protested against Al Thani, calling for him to leave the club.

Other charges such as 'conduct causing unfair prejudice' and 'improper management' were brought against him by a group called the Association of Small Shareholders of Malaga CF.

Al Thani has five days to lodge an appeal against the ruling.