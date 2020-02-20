John Pemberton: Chesterfield appoint caretaker manager until end of season

John Pemberton has overseen an improved run of form, with Chesterfield taking 10 points from a possible 15

John Pemberton has been appointed as Chesterfield manager until the end of the season, following a spell as caretaker boss.

He took temporary charge on 2 January after John Sheridan was sacked.

Pemberton turned to coaching after a 15-year playing career, and has also worked with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Bristol City.

"It's something that makes a little bit of sense at the moment." Pemberton told the club website.