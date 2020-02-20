Warrenpoint keeper Byrne banned for three months after brawl

Media playback is not supported on this device Trouble erupts at the end of the Warrenpoint Town match

Warrenpoint Town keeper Mark Byrne has been suspended for three months while his club and Ballymena United have been fined after a melee in the Irish Cup.

Byrne was banned for six months, three of which are suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of "bringing the game into disrepute".

Warrenpoint were fined £250 and Ballymena £750 after both were found guily of "Spectator Misconduct".

The trouble marred the final stages of United's 2-1 win earlier this month.

Byrne was involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time, which saw a fence collapse and fans spill onto the pitch.

His suspension will start on Monday while both clubs have the right to appeal.

The Irish FA's disciplinary committee reviewed the incident, which happened at the Milltown ground on 1 February.