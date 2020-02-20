Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Europa League, Scottish FA

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says there are "severe flaws" with the Scottish FA's disciplinary system. (Times - subscription required)

And Rangers will appeal against the fines they received on Thursday relating to incidents in December's matches against Hibernian and Celtic. (National)

Celtic's game plan against Thursday's Europa League hosts Copenhagen are not adversely affected by injured striker Leigh Griffiths' absence, says manager Neil Lennon. (Times - subscription required)

Full-backs Greg Taylor and Hatem Abd Elhamed are also out of Celtic's match in Denmark. (Sun)

Captain Scott Brown says Lennon "always talks about going to Seville", citing the club's 2003 Uefa Cup final appearance as Celtic target progress to the last 16 of the Europa League. (Herald - subscription required)

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard is contemplating starting striker Florian Kamberi in Rangers' Europa League meeting with Braga at Ibrox on Thursday. (Sun)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is ready to resume penalty-taking duties after being taken off spot-kicks earlier this season. (Scotsman)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admits he does not know how his team would have picked themselves up had they not won Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay against Motherwell, having led by three goals but ultimately having to rely on penalties to get through to the quarter-finals. (Record)

Illness means Hearts striker Liam Boyce is struggling to be fit for Friday's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren in Paisley. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Livingston head coach Gary Holt says a contract is "only a bit of paper" as he reveals new signing Efe Ambrose could have his extended or even cut short after agreeing an 18-month deal. (Record)

Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United do not want to hold a summer auction for top scorer Lawrence Shankland and want to build a team around the striker, says sporting director Tony Ashgar. (Courier)

The Scottish FA have no plans to ditch Scottish Cup replays to ease fixture congestion. (Sun)

Meanwhile, SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell says Scotland head coach Steve Clarke "made a throwaway comment" when he suggested league games be brought forward to the Friday before the Nations League play-off semi-final against Israel in March, to give international players more time to recover. (Record)